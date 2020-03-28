SPOKANE, Wash. - The drive-thru COVID-19 clinic at the Spokane County Fairgrounds now has new hours.
According to the Spokane County Regional Health District, the new hours are as follows:
Monday - Friday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Before patients arrive at the site, they are advised to speak to a health care provider via phone or virtual visit. If that provider feels additional screening is warranted, people with a fever and cough or shortness of breath who fall into a high-risk category should visit the screening site to determine if a test is warranted.
