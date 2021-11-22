SPOKANE, Wash. - Discovery Health MD (DHMD) has been contracted through the Washington State Department of Health to open a second drive-up testing site for COVID-19. According to the Spokane Regional Health District's announcement, the site will officially be up and running on Friday, Nov. 26th at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, located at 404 N. Havana St. in Spokane Valley.
The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at the Expo Center's Multi Unit A. While online registration is available and encouraged, it is not required.
The lab-based PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test will be available for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or has had direct exposure to someone who has COIVD-19 at no cost to the patient. The results are usually available within 48-72 hours and are delivered through a secure online portal, making them a convenient and fairly quick option for those in need. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call.
SHRD requested assistance from DOH for COVID-19 testing in September, which resulted in the testing site currently in operation at Spokane Falls Community College. However, resources are stretched thin due to high transmission rates in the community, explained Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez.
“We are thankful to have the continued support of Discovery Health MD, Spokane Falls Community College, and now the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center to help our community with much-needed COVID-19 testing,” Velázquez said. “These sites will give our community members easy access to testing and timely results throughout the holiday season when people are gathering more and attending more public events where there is greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
SRHD is hopeful additional testing sites and capability will alleviate the strain put on providers, which is why DHMD's assistance is so valuable. Discovery Health MD is a Northwest company that provides COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to individuals, communities, and companies both directly and through partnership with state and local health organizations.
“We are supportive of increasing testing throughout the state. By expanding our services in Spokane County where there are high positivity rates, we are helping to increase access to testing," said DHMD's Chief Growth Officer, Daniel Pulse.