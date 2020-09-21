SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is apologizing after discovering that personal information, including COVID-19 testing results, was accidentally released to a partner agency.
According to SRHD, the information was released to Northeast Washington ESD101 on Sept. 8, 2020. Recipients included school administrators and nursing staff and the disclosed information included:
- First and last name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Address
- Phone number
- Race
- Employer
- COVID-19 testing and results
- COVID-19-related hospitalization status.
According to SRHD Administrative Officer Amelia Clark, the incident is under investigation and SRHD will be implementing corrective actions to mitigate unauthorized disclosure of information in the future.
“We are very sorry to have accidently released confidential information to a partner agency,” Clark said. “We are confident that this agency shares our concern and commitment to safeguard your personal information, yet we will work diligently to ensure that it does not happen again.”
People with information included in the disclosure have been notified. No social security numbers or financial information were noted on any of the documents. However, people who were affected are encouraged to monitor their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity immediately. Explanation of Benefits (EOB) from insurance companies should also be monitored for possible
“We are committed to protecting the information of our clients and sincerely apologize for this incident,” Clark said.
SRHD’s HIPAA officer can be reached at (509) 324-1439 (Toll free: 800-854-9173; TDD: 509-324-1469) with any questions or requests for additional information
