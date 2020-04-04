SPOKANE, Wash. - Two employees of a North Spokane Walmart have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
According to the Health District, they are currently working with the Colton Street store to advise them on the proper measures necessary to continue ensuring the safety of their customers and other employees.
The Health District is also working to ensure anyone in close contact with the employees is also notified.
KHQ's Noelle Lashley spoke to another employee who is in quarantine after allegedly being exposed to one of the positive cases. That employee said they are concerned with the lack of social distancing and that Walmart has essentially been treated like a playground.
"Like really, do you not understand? Us that work in that store , we're putting our life on the line for you to come shop," the employee said.
The two employees who tested positive for coronavirus are at home in self isolation, according to the Health District.
KHQ has reached out to Walmart to get additional information. This story will be updated when we hear back.
