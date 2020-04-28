SPOKANE, Wash - As of Tuesday morning are two new cases of COVID-19 Spokane and 16 people are hospitalized. The numbers of deaths is still at 20.
As the number of new cases begins to slow, planning is beginning for contact tracing. Contact tracing is the process of finding and reaching out to the contacts of someone who tests positive for an infectious pathogen, in this case, COVID-19.
Spokane County Health Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz, said it is a big undertaking.
"The infrastructure that’s going to be necessary will be significant" he said at a briefing Tuesday morning.
Dr. Lutz said the State is looking at using 1500 to 2000 volunteers to help along with the National Guard.
At the same time, Lutz says because of new guidance from the CDC, he expects the capacity for diagnostic testing in Spokane to increase.
Lutz said the testing site at the Fairgrounds will actually stay open, with the possibility of the National Guard helping to support to the site.
The SRHD is also creating a map with all the testing sites along with the hours they are open and resources that are available.
"There is no question that as we have more testing sites we will have more testing capabilities. With more capabilities will come a better sense of how prevalent COVID-19 is in our community."
