SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz and fellow public health officials have outlined some of the plans for COVID-19 contract tracing program happening locally, including Eastern Washington University students volunteering.
Dr. Lutz was joined at Wednesday's COVID Response briefing by Spokane Regional Health District Epidemiologist Anna Halloran and Dr. Pam Kohlmeier, a Public Health program lecturer at EWU.
Lutz reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 390 in Spokane County. He also reported one more hospitalization in the cumulative count (70 total), with three current. The death count remains at 29, and the SRHD says about 72.6% of cases have recovered.
After Washington Gov. Inslee outlined the contact tracing plan at the state level, Halloran and Kohlmeier provided some more details of the plans regionally.
For starters, Halloran and Lutz emphasized that any information collected during contact tracing is confidential, and will only be used by public health officials or HIPAA-certified contact tracers.
Halloran says a close contact is defined as being within six feet of someone for at least 10 minutes, though there can be some direct exposures occasionally, such as a cough in the face.
Any possible close contacts in the tracing process will be contacted by the SRHD within 24 hours notifying of a possible exposure to COVID-19. They will then be asked to quarantine for 14 days, given signs or symptoms to watch for, receive testing guidance and connect them with resources. Contacts may or may not become ill, but can likely return to normal activities when quarantine ends.
Kohlmeier said several of her students have volunteered to take part in the contact tracing program, and will begin training on June 1. The volunteers will be overseen by a SRHD coordinator.
The program plans to train 20 contact tracers by June 15, and 50 by July 15. Most of the volunteers will include public health students, with EWU reaching out to similar fields/departments at Washington State University and University of Washington.
Training will be conducted in small groups of 4-6 people via Zoom meetings. During training, volunteers will receive HIPAA certification and be trained on tracing, community services available, data entry, isolation/prevention measures, interviewing skills and completing some mock contact trace calls.
Kohlmeier said the response from students has been fabulous, with both masters and undergraduate students showing interest. There are also 20-25 volunteers from the SRHD.
Lutz reiterated that confidentiality and security is a high priority when conducting contact tracing, and data is input into security-protected systems overseen by Washington Department of Health and SRHD IT workers.
