SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting on Tuesday, July 7, the Spokane Regional Health District will be providing curbside COVID-19 testing at multiple school sites across Spokane.
Testing will be available from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Spokane County health officials said the importance of the curbside testing is to provide testing services to people who are underinsured, have no insurance or are otherwise finding it hard to get to a testing clinic. There will be no charge for the tests but people who are insured are encouraged to seek testing at their primary care provider's office.
To be assessed for a COVID-19 test, people are asked to follow these instructions:
- Patients are advised to arrive at the specified testing site early because testing is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- To minimize possible COVID-19 exposure to others, patients arriving in cars are asked to remain in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to come to them. If a patient doesn't have a vehicle, a walk-up option will also be available.
- Please wear a mask to the testing site.
- Patients who receive a test will be contacted by SRHD to share results of their test and provide further guidance, including when it is safe to return to work.
- The testing sites are not able to re-test patients who need documentation to return to work.
Screenings will be available on the following dates and at the following locations:
- July 7-9 at Holmes Elementary, 2600 W. Sharp Ave., Spokane, WA 99201
- July 14-16 at Audubon Elementary, 2020 W. Carlisle Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- July 21-23 at Garfield Elementary, 222 W. Knox Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- July 28-30 at Willard Elementary, 500 W. Longfellow Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- August 4-6 at Longfellow Elementary, 800 E. Providence Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 11-13 at Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 18-20 at Bemiss Elementary, 2323 E. Bridgeport Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 25- 27 Sheridan Elementary 3737 E. Fifth St., Spokane, WA 99202.
People who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of age or health status, should be asses for virus testing. Symptoms include:
- Cough or
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
People who have been informed that they were in close contact with a confirmed positive case of coronavirus, or who work in a high-risk environment are also encouraged to be assessed for testing.
