SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationally, state by state, and right here in Spokane, health officials are working to figure out how to conduct large-scale contact tracing for confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said this will be an immense undertaking.
"Certainly nothing that this country let alone the county, has ever undertaken," he said.
SRHD has conducted contact tracing in the past for other diseases, but never on this large of a scale.
"We're finding out where she or he may have come in contact with that infection, what else she or he may have done that could contribute to potentially infecting others. Who do you live with? Who do you spend a lot of time with? Where do you work, and that can be anywhere from minutes to hours," Lutz said.
Along with their staff, SRHD is recruiting volunteers right now from area medical schools. Lutz said they're looking for help from 50 to 100 specialized volunteers.
"This is a Herculean effort. It's going to be very time consuming, very labor intensive," he said.
Dr. Lutz also said they're preparing for this contact tracing to be necessary for quite some time.
"This is something we're gonna be doing for months, if not, you know, 12 months, 18 months, because again, a second wave occurs, then we're going to be doing that in depth contact investigation," Dr. Lutz said. "Truly the way to get in front of this pending a vaccine is that you identify individuals, you've isolate, you quarantine them and prevent the infection from spreading."
