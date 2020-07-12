The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting 2,128 total cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
According to SRHD, there is also one new death of a man in his 80s, bringing Spokane County's death total to 41.
According to SRHD, the recent increase in positive cases reflect a combination of increased contact tracing, the relaxing of testing criteria, increased testing accessibility, and continued community spread.
Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer said, “When we investigate positive cases, the result of reaching out to those who came in close contact is an increase in testing and possible discovery of more positive cases, many of whom may not have symptoms. They now know to self-quarantine to help keep others in our community healthy.”
Lutz further explained that there is a concerning number of community spread cases, reiterating that the public must remain vigilant with the measures recommended by the Safe Start Plan to reopen.
