SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Regional Health District reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in the county Friday.
The new cases brought Spokane County's cumulative total up to 707 cases of the virus. The number of deaths associated with the virus increased by one to 35.
When asked about the 51 new cases, Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz pointed to an increase in testing. He also mentioned there may be another "outbreak or two." Dr. Lutz said they are following up on those outbreaks very closely.
He also said that despite the high number of cases, the number of people in the hospital has not increased. "For me that is reassuring. I have seen maybe 10 hospitalizations in the past two weeks despite a really significant number of cases demonstrating this is occurring in a different, younger population. These individuals are not seeing the hospitalization rates that we were seeing earlier in the pandemic." he said.
There have been a cumulative total of 89 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, seven of which are currently hospitalized. Spokane County's recovery rate currently stands at 51.2%.
Further details and recommendations can be found on the health district's website HERE.
