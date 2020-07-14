SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says there are 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County on Tuesday.
That brings the total case count to 2,255, with just over 42 percent of those cases recovered (28 days since symptom onset and illness didn't result in death or current hospitalization).
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz continued to plea for those being tested to remain in isolation Monday as health care systems experience high testing traffic, leading to delays in results.
There are 29 current hospitalizations and 164 cumulative, SRHD data says. The death toll in relation to COVID remains at 41.
As of Tuesday, there have been 877 cases confirmed during the month of July in Spokane County, with over 300 occurring in people age 20-29. There have been over 1,800 cases confirmed in Spokane County since moving to phase 2 on May 22, according to SRHD data.
Health officials have frequently cited factors like increased contact tracing, relaxing of testing criteria, increased testing accessibility and continued community spread have led to recent upticks in positive cases.
"Public health experts agree that the true number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 greatly exceeds the number of COVID-19 infections that have been laboratory-confirmed," SRHD said on its COVID-19 case page. "It is very difficult to know exactly how many people in Spokane County have been infected to date since most people with COVID-19 experience mild illness and the ability to get tested is still not widely available."
SRHD is unable to provide data for tests administered or for negative test results in Spokane County due to system delays.
