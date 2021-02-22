SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and six additional COVID-related deaths.
This brings the county to a total of 36,866 total cases and 571 total deaths.
Over the weekend, SRHD reported 97 cases on Saturday and 85 cases on Sunday. No deaths were reported over the weekend.
Since the beginning of 2021, the county has seen 30% of its total cases since the pandemic was declared on March 11, 2020.
During the first 22 days of January, the county saw 17% of it's total cases. During that same period in February, the county reported only 6% of total cases.