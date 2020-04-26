SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting the 20th coronavirus-related death in Spokane County.
The SRHD is also reporting two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 348 as of Sunday, April 26.
This was the first COVID-19 related death reported in Spokane County since Tuesday, April 21 when the 18th and 19th deaths were announced. Prior to those deaths, there hadn't been one reported since April 14.
Full details of cases and demographics are updated on the SRHD website on weekdays. As of Friday, April 24, there were 11 current hospitalizations.
The SRHD says the majority of the confirmed cases they have seen in Spokane County have recovered and have been released from isolation, and some have been hospitalized.
"Not everyone who is infected with COVID-19 have symptoms or are tested," the SRHD says. "Most individuals who are infected have few or mild symptoms. Statistically only about 20% are sick enough to seek health care, are tested or are hospitalized."
