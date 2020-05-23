SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is reporting another double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases.
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported that as of Saturday, My 23, the total number of cases had increased to 469, which marks a 19-case increase from Friday. It also marks the third consecutive day of double-digit increases in new cases.
According to SRHD, the recent increase in positive cases does not reflect community spread, but rather an outbreak that is being contained by their contact tracing team.
"When we investigate positive cases, the result of reaching out to those who came in close contact is an increase in testing and possible discovery of more positive cases, many of whom may not have symptoms. They now know to self-quarantine to help keep others in our community health," Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said.
Lutz also explained that the current outbreak is an example of how people in a congregate setting can easily spread the virus, reiterating that the public must stay vigilant.
An outbreak at the Philadelphia Macaroni Company's Spokane plant is currently being monitored. As of Saturday, 31 positive cases had been confirmed in employees.
SRHD continues to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including physical distancing and wearing masks while indoors at public spaces.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county remained at 31.
As of Friday, SRHD was reporting a 72.4% recovery rate for virus patients. That total is updated Monday - Friday.
