SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Regional Health District is opening a referral-only screening site for COVID-19 at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
It is set to be open to the public on Friday.
Kelli Hawkins with SRHD said people who think they have symptoms must first call their physician and discuss their symptoms. If their physician feels they meet the requirements for additional screening, they will be referred to this new screening site.
At the site, which will be referral only, people will be screened and possibly tested for COVID-19.
The hope is by screening people over the phone and in their vehicles, it will reduce interactions with other vulnerable populations.
This is also a way to take some of the burden off of clinics and emergency rooms.
