SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The J&J vaccine is safe and effective. The risks are rare compared to the enormous morbidity and mortality risks associated with contracting the COVID-19 virus,” said Spokane County’s Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez. “It’s ease of use makes it instrumental in many of our vaccination outreach efforts.”
SRHD says the vaccine will also be used in situations where individuals are homebound, in congregate settings, and in rural communities.
SRHD says anyone experiencing the following symptoms within three weeks of getting the J&J vaccination should reach out to their healthcare provider.
- Severe headache
- Abdominal pain
- Leg pain
- Shortness of breath
To schedule your vaccination appointment, you can visit the Washington State Department of Health's vaccine locator or call (800) 525-0127.