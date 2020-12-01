SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Regional Health District reported 327 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as 5 new deaths.
The total number of positive cases in Spokane is now 17,528 and the total number of deaths is now 267. There are currently 102 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the 5 deaths, one person was in their 50's, one person was in their 60's, one person was in their 80's, and two people were in their 90's.
