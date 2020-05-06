SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, May 5, Governor Jay Inslee announced the creation of three Safe Start advisory groups to help with continued COVID-19 response efforts.
"These groups include a diverse group of voices, from community leaders in labor, business, government and nonprofit organizations," Inslee said. Some of those voices even come from Spokane.
Within the Public Health and Health Care System group is Alison Poulsen, Executive Director of Spokane's Better Health Together. This group, which will be led by Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman, will be aimed at broadening testing efforts, preparing for a potential second wave of the virus and preparing for treatment or possible vaccine distribution.
Latisha Hill, Vice President for community and economic vitality with Avista, is part of the Safe Work and Economic Recovery Group. Tina Morrison, Secretary-Treasurer of the Spokane Regional Labor Council and member of the American Federation of Musicians is also part of this group. They will be led by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown in advising recovery plans, offering guidance on maintaining health standards and help to the state's workforce.
The Social Supports group is led by Department of Social and Health Services Secretary Cheryl Strange and will be aimed at the increased need for social services created by COVID-19. Toni Lodge, CEO of The NATIVE Project will be a part of this group.
