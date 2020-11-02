SPOKANE, Wash. - The tables are turning. After Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark requested Dr. Bob Lutz's resignation, Spokane County residents are petitioning to have her removed.
As of Monday morning, the petition on Change.org has just under 3,300 signatures with a goal of 5,000.
Amelia Clark has been with the Spokane Regional Health District since August of 2019. In her request to terminate Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, she sites "performance issues" but have yet to describe what the issues are.
On Saturday, Dr. Lutz released a statement through his attorney. He said he is not submitting his resignation and is pursuing legal action.
Following his statement, the health department released clarification about their next steps.
SRHD said the Board of Health will need to meet to determine if the request to terminate Dr. Lutz will be approved. SRHD said this meeting will be public but a date and time have yet to be released.
If Lutz's removal is approved, the likely Interim Health Officer would be Dr. Mary Bergum. Dr. Bergum has been practicing for 16 years.
On Sunday, around 100 people gathered at the Spokane Regional Health District to show support for Dr. Lutz, voicing their concerns about transparency.
"People have said wait, because cautious there could've been a really rational reason for this and there could be," SRHD employee Heather Wallace said. "But they're also could just be a power play based on a struggle to direct dr. Lutz away from a measured scientific health position on a response to covid-19 based on partisan politics."
Information will be updated as it is received.
