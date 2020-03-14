SPOKANE, Wash. - A restaurant in downtown Spokane is offering free kids meals after Washington schools close.
According to an Instagram post from Cochinito Taqueria, kids can get one free meal when accompanied by an adult who purchases a full meal for themselves.
They said the offer is good for dine-in and take-out.
Cochinito Taqueria said they offer is subject to change since they are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak day-by-day.
