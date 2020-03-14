Cochinito Taqueria

SPOKANE, Wash. - A restaurant in downtown Spokane is offering free kids meals after Washington schools close. 

According to an Instagram post from Cochinito Taqueria, kids can get one free meal when accompanied by an adult who purchases a full meal for themselves.

They said the offer is good for dine-in and take-out. 

Cochinito Taqueria said they offer is subject to change since they are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak day-by-day. 

View this post on Instagram

We know many of you, like us, count on school lunch for 1 or 2 healthy meals for your kids that you didn't have to prepare. With WA schools being closed for the foreseeable future, Cochinito (until further notice) will give 1 free kids menu item per 1 child accompanied by an adult who purchases a full meal themselves ($10.95). Offer is good for in- house, and pick up orders only. Please note, this offer is subject to change at any time since we are all dealing with this day by day. We are also making every effort in house to minimize any health risk, and hope to be able to serve you all delicious meals in the safest possible setting during this crazy time. Tacos may not cure everything, but they sure make it a bit more fun.

A post shared by Cochinito Taqueria (@cochinitotaqueria) on

Tags