SPOKANE, Wash. - Negative Split, a local running company, has created a virtual run in support of local small businesses.
In case you're a Bloomie and had been training for the originally-scheduled early-May Bloomsday 2020 Run (postponed to Sep. 20), this could be a chance for you to get your running/racing fix in (with social distancing in mind of course).
Those looking to participate can register online for the "COVID-19K Virtual Run," with distance options including a full 19K (11.8 miles), half 19K (5.9 miles) and quarter 19K (2.95 miles). Runners can pick any course or route they'd like at any time.
With each registration fee, Negative Split will use proceeds to buy gift cards from local businesses struggling during the pandemic. You can also nominate your favorite local businesses and charities when registering.
Participants can run the race distance up until May 15, post their time online, and share results on social media. All participants will get a commemorative shirt mailed to them after May 15.
Those who participate will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win gift cards for local businesses. Negative Split says they will also give away some gift cards to local first responders.
Negative Split has five different locations hosting the virtual runs in support of their local businesses, including Los Angeles, Seattle, San Antonio and Portland.
To register for the Spokane virtual run, follow this link.
