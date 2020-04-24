SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Police Department's city-wide crime report is showing increases in several categories since Washington State's "stay at home" order started.
Over the last month, SPD has seen spikes in all types of burglary the department tracks: residential, garage and commercial. The report shows officers are responding to almost 70 percent more commercial burglary calls than before businesses closed down for the order. The largest increases are happening in SPD's South Spokane precincts.
SPD officers are also responding to more calls about domestic violence since people were told to stay home. The department is reporting an almost 50 percent jump in those numbers, and the biggest increases are once again being reported in South Spokane.
Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell said the spikes aren't limited to the city.
"I've been in conversation almost constantly with Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Police who of course contribute the majority of the officers on the streets in the county," Haskell said. "I'm being told that crime is up in the county across the board."
As far as the county is concerned, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is also reporting a jump in burglaries at businesses since the order began. The Sheriff's Office report doesn't have a specific category for domestic violence, but it is showing more reports of aggravated assault across the county since the order began.
The Spokane Police Department said they are making a targeted effort to prevent commercial burglaries across the city, but those numbers continue to rise. They are also concerned about the rise in domestic violence numbers. SPD said even though officers are getting more calls and responding to more incidents, they believe the problem is much worse than the numbers show.
