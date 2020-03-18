SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane shelters are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the people they serve.
According to the Union Gospel Mission website, most of their shelters allow for social distancing and even isolation of individuals if they are affected by the virus.
Due to space at UGM's Men's Shelter, they are asking guests to exit the building during the day from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. because the layout does not allow people to be separated at recommended distances. UGM is still providing a safe place to sleep.
According to a release from Catholic Charities, they are also working to protect the people they serve.
Catholic Charities is providing senior citizens who live in their properties with a chat program that allows volunteers to make daily phone calls to ensure they have enough food, supplies and support during this difficult time.
They have also created a volunteer program encouraging the community to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and dropping it off at Catholic Charities.
Catholic Charities said they have created detailed protocols to respond to all levels of infection as they arise in their shelters including sanitizing and cleaning highly trafficked areas as well as use of equipped quarantine rooms.
