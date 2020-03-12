SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Shock has announced that its season is being postponed.
According to a release from the Shock, the announcement comes after the Indoor Football League announced the postponement of the 2020 IFL season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While we are disappointed, the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players remains our top priority," Shock owner Sam Adams is quoted as saying in the release. "We want to express our deepest condolences to the many families in Washington state who have lost loved ones to the outbreak of COVID-19. To those who are currently in isolation or quarantine, our concern and prayers are with you to make a full recovery and return to your family and friends."
Adams also said that the postponement will give the Shock time to continue preparing for its 2020 season. Practices and team prep will continue as scheduled.
A Fan Fest scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 12, and the season ticket pick-up party have both been rescheduled.
