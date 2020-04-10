SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane startup is providing diabetic health care workers with glucose gel necklaces free of charge.
First reported by our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, Glucose Revival's Thrive necklaces are hollow tubes containing 15 grams of edible glucose gel. It's the same solution first responders use to treat hypoglycemia.
The necklace is held together with a magnetic clasp, which allows it to be removed quickly during an emergency.
"These health care workers are working hard, putting their lives on the line and making substantial sacrifices while aiding Americans, who are sick, suffering and dying from COVID-19," Glucose Revival Founder and President Kris Maynard told The Spokesman.
Maynard, who is a firefighter, emergency medical technician at Fairchild Air Force Base and diabetic, founded Glucose Revival in 2016 to help diabetics stay safe and maintain active lifestyles.
Health care workers with diabetes can apply for the free necklaces HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.