Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY... .A LATE WINTER STORM WILL DELIVER SNOW ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY AND AN ARCTIC FRONT BRINGING BLUSTERY NORTHERLY WINDS FRIDAY NIGHT. SNOW WILL BEGIN TO ACCUMULATE ACROSS NORTH- CENTRAL WASHINGTON AS EARLY AS FRIDAY MORNING. SNOW WILL THEN PICK UP IN INTENSITY BY FRIDAY EVENING AS IT PUSHES FURTHER EAST INTO IDAHO BY FRIDAY NIGHT. THE COMBINATION OF STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS AND FRESH SNOW WILL RESULT IN POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES DOWN THE OKANOGAN VALLEY AND THE PURCELL TRENCH. WINDS WILL SPREAD OUT ACROSS THE BASIN WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW LIKELY TO IMPACT TRAVEL, INCLUDING THE EVENING COMMUTE ON FRIDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&