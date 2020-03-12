SPOKANE, Wash. - Concerts for the Spokane Symphony and events at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox have been postponed through April 10 due to COVID-19.
According to a release from the Spokane Symphony, the decision was made based on recommendations of medical experts and the actions of Governor Jay Inslee to ban gatherings of 250 people or more in three western Washington counties.
"The health of the Spokane community is our greatest concern at this time of tremendous uncertainty with the coronavirus. We take seriously the threat that large gatherings present, and want to do our part to participate in the community-wide effort to contain the spread of the virus," Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal said.
The following is a list of events that are affected:
- Allman Betts Band - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for March 18 at 7:30 pm
- Star Wars in Concert - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for March 21 at 8:00 pm and March 22 at 3:00 pm
- Spokane Symphony 75th Season Launch Party - Cancelled
- Originally scheduled for March 23 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm
- Masterworks 8: Russian Passions - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for March 28 at 8:00 pm and March 29 at 3:00 pm
- Chamber Soiree on the Stage: Spring - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for March 31 at 7:30 pm and April 1 at 7:30 pm
- Chamber Soiree at Rockwood: Spring - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for April 2 at 7:00 pm
- Julia Sweeney: Taping of "Older & Wilder" - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for April 2 at 7:30 pm and April 3 at 7:30 pm
- Walt Wagner Trio - Rescheduled for June 5
- Originally scheduled for April 4 at 8:00 pm
- Ronnie Milsap - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for March 24 at 8:00 pm
- Glenn Miller Orchestra - Pending Reschedule
- Originally scheduled for March 30 at 7:00 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.