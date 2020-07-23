SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony is officially postponing its 75th season to September 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
The symphony's Board of Trustees made the decision to push the season back over a year, citing current Washington state and Spokane County guidance/restrictions on public gatherings.
“It was a painful decision, but it was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our musicians and the public," said Board President Elizabeth Kelley. "The Symphony will continue to be an active, collaborative and constructive member of the Inland Northwest community. We’re working diligently to make sure the Spokane Symphony remains vital and relevant to our region."
The 75th season was originally scheduled to start in September 2020 with Masterworks 1 at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.
The Spokane Symphony season runs from September through May each year, and includes ten masterworks concerts of classical music, six Pops concerts, and special events like “The Music of Harry Potter” at Halloween, “’Star Wars’ in Concert” and other “Movies & Music” concerts, the Nutcracker Ballet, and New Year’s Eve with Beethoven’s Ninth.
Each of these concerts and events are being scheduled to return for the 76th season.
“Like orchestras all over the world, the Spokane Symphony has no choice but to adapt to the realities of the coronavirus crisis," said Music Director James Lowe. "Even though we’re moving the entire 75th season of music to next year, it doesn’t mean that the orchestra and Fox Theater will be going dark. We are busy developing education and outreach ideas, and we’ll find ways to keep the flame of classical music burning in the Inland Northwest. Now, more than ever, we need the human connection that music brings.”
Lowe recently completed his first season with the Spokane Symphony, and did the majority of the planning of the music repertoire for the 75th season.
The Spokane Symphony has additionally canceled its two free Labor Day weekend concerts at Liberty Lake and Comstock Park.
For info on ticket information, including the option to retain seats for the next season, visit https://spokanesymphony.org/.
