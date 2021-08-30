SPOKANE, Wash. - Heading to a Spokane Symphony concert? You are going to need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
According to the Spokane Symphony, the policy goes into effect on September 7.
Health policies for other events at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox may differ from the Spokane Symphony based on policies of the event presenters.
The Spokane Symphony is not the only organization requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend a concert. All concerts at the Spokane Pavilion also follow the same policy.