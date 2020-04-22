SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Symphony has set up a Musicians’ Relief Fund to help orchestra musicians who are in dire need of assistance to pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to contribute to the fund to help their local classical musicians.
"This Relief Fund will be an essential resource for Spokane Symphony musicians who need help making rent, buying groceries and squeaking by until we are able to get back to performing on stage at the Fox Theater," said Colleen McElroy, Piccolo/Second Flute and Spokane Symphony Orchestra Comittee member.
On March 19th, the Spokane Symphony announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 Symphony Season, which included three Masterworks concerts (Masterworks 8, 9 and 10), one Pops concert, two Chamber Soirées and “The M Show.” In addition, all concerts and events at the Spokane Symphony-owned Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox were canceled.
The Musicians’ Relief Fund was established to assist Spokane Symphony musicians who don’t quality for unemployment compensation or for whom unemployment compensation does not cover their needs. The Spokane Symphony is continuing to pay musicians’ health insurance and instrument insurance.
Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe said, “I encourage any of you have ever been touched by the Spokane Symphony’s music, or for whom live music in Spokane is important, to consider making a donation to the Musicians’ Relief Fund, or the Spokane Symphony’s Annual Fund, which supports the broader work of the orchestra.”
Donations to the Spokane Symphony Musicians’ Relief Fund and Annual Fund are tax deductible, and may be made online at www.spokanesymphony.org under the “Support” tab on the home page, and then “Give Now.” Checks may be sent to the Spokane Symphony at P.O. Box 365, Spokane, WA 99210.
Symphony musicians may apply for funds now, and the Musicians’ Relief Fund Committee, comprised of two Spokane Symphony Orchestra board members and two Orchestra Committee members, will evaluate and fill the requests.
