SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Transit Authority says they will be closing all public seating and waiting areas inside the STA Plaza, effective Tuesday, March 17.
STA says the building will remain open, but all public seating and waiting areas inside the plaza (except the Paratransit waiting area) will be closed. This is in an effort to comply with Gov. Inslee's emergency proclamation limiting gatherings of more than 50 people.
"Spokane Transit plays a critical role in our community and we understand that public transit is the only means of transportation for many people during this emergency," STA said in an update. "We are doing everything we can to maintain current service levels in order to create a positive environment for social distancing. Reduced bus service would mean more people on fewer buses."
STA continues to take extra precautions towards COVID-19, including sanitizing and disinfecting buses and facilities while sharing critical info with riders to prevent the spread.
"Our top priorities are to continue serving the public transportation needs of our region and to keep our employees and customers healthy and safe," STA said.
