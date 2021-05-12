SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Transit (STA) is offering free door-to-door transportation service for those getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
The service is available from May 12 to June 12. Those in need of a ride to and from their vaccination appointment can call (509) 328-1552 to schedule their ride.
Anyone who signs up for their free ride will be able to schedule a second ride if they require a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
The rides will be provided on STA Paratransit vans with up to three passengers in each. Per federal regulations, riders will be at least 6 feet apart and are required to wear a mask. Riders will be permitted to bring one companion with them if they choose.
“Advancing the COVID-19 vaccination rate is the top priority in Washington State,” said Director of the DOH COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System Center Dan Laster. “I’m grateful and thrilled to add Spokane Transit to a growing list of public and private partners working to overcome barriers so more Washingtonians can be protected from the virus. Transportation is one of the more common challenges people face, so I believe STA’s efforts will truly help those in need.”