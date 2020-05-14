SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe Casino is preparing to welcome back guests with limited hours and several health and safety changes starting on Thursday, May 14.
The casino will open at 11 a.m. Thursday, and from there operating hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. daily. According to a Facebook post, the first 200 guests Thursday will receive a gift.
In an online post, the casino noted that it has been preparing to reopen with the goal of following the guidelines of Governor Jay Inslee, the Center for Disease Control, the local health district and state and federal guidelines.
The casino recently sent out a survey to guests asking them what they would like to see when their doors reopened, which they used to build a model for several changes that will be put into place.
Guests will be requested to wear masks and there will be masks available if needed, temperatures will be taken at entrances, there will be extra space between tables in Three Peaks, increasing cleaning efforts and more.
The casino has also placed plexiglass dividers between slot machines and table games will be temporarily be closed. The facility will be non-smoking until further notice.
In the five-hour closing window, the property will be deep cleaned and sanitized.
You can find more details on the changes that will be put in place at the casino HERE.
