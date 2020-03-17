AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe Casino will be closing Tuesday night in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, the casino in Airway Heights will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Mike Tedesco, the executive director of the Spokane Tribe of Indians, told S-R employees will still continue receiving paychecks during the closure. The tribe will reevaluate the pandemic every two weeks and decide whether to reopen the casino.
The Spokane Tribe had announced Monday that its gaming facilities would remain open with limited services. Visitors were able to buy drinks on the gambling floor, but couldn't sit at the bar while restaurant services were shut down. Gamblers were required to sit with at least one slot machine in between them.
Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced a two-week closure after a recent guest tested positive for COVID-19. Coeur d'Alene Casino is remaining open, but closing daily from 3-7 a.m. for full-facility cleaning.
