SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - What started as a case of a stolen vehicle ended with one woman arrested after falsely claiming she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Spokane Valley detectives first responded to the Spokane Valley Library on the morning of Wednesday, July 1, to investigate a possible stolen car. A concerned citizen told them a man in the parking lot was trying to sell a Subaru GL.
Detectives spotted a black 1984 Subaru in the parking lot with a front license plate but no rear plate. Knowing the removal of a rear plate from a stolen vehicle is a common attempt to avoid detection, investigators observed the possibly-stolen car.
The Subaru exited the parking lot a few minutes later and detectives followed before initiating a traffic stop at the intersection of Sprague and Skipworth. The driver identified himself as 20-year-old Danielle Zurcher. A check of his name revealed his driving privileges were suspended and he was arrested for the misdemeanor charge.
The passenger, who was identified as 32-year-old Misty Huber, said Zurcher had bought the car earlier that morning "for a few hundred dollars," according to authorities. She said she didn't know the car was stolen.
A few minutes later, Huber told another deputy she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had just received the results earlier in the morning.
After Huber showed no signs of symptoms of the virus during an evaluation, she admitted to a detective that she had never been tested and made up the claim because she was tired of answering questions and didn't want to go to jail.
Huber was arrested for making false/misleading statements to law enforcement and obstructing an investigation.
Detectives determined the car was indeed stolen and the registered owner had just called in to report the theft. Zurcher would not admit to stealing the car but said he knew it was probably stolen.
Huber and Zurcher were both taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail and the car was returned to the registered owner.
