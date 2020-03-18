Spokane Valley City Hall
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley City Hall is working to limit the spread of COVID-19 by closing to the public except by appointment through April 24. 
 
According to the City of Spokane Valley, the west entrance of City Hall will be locked with the only public entrance on the east side of the building.
 
Appointments can be made by calling (509) 720-5000. 
 
The city will continue to conduct business and provide services during this period. 
 
 

