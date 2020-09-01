SPOKANE, Wash. – On Monday, KHQ introduced you to a Spokane Valley mother desperate to help her son. Masen Bacon, 31, is currently on a ventilator after his mother says he tested positive for COVID-19. His mom was willing to go to any length, including the use of an experimental drug that President Trump has touted.
Cat Jordan and her son Masen’s story went viral on Monday. That’s when the said she asked doctors to try Hydroxychloroquinn on her son, and she says, they told her no. The FDA has warned of the drug, saying more testing is needed. Because Cat said her son was so ill, she just wanted them to try anything at all. She told KHQ she was even ready to invoke the ‘Right to Try Act’ signed by our President into law back in 2018. It essentially lets terminally ill patients gain access to drugs that the FDA has not yet approved.
On Tuesday, Cat got word that likely won’t be necessary.
“I had a call from his lung doctor this morning,” Cat said. “I did talk to him again about the drugs I wanted him to use. He said no again, but this time, he said, 'Kat I'll tell you why.' He went out and researched it some more himself. He kept in mind the other things that are going on in Masen's body.”
Cat so grateful for the detailed explanation and the additional research done by Masen’s doctor. Cat says Masen was taken to the hospital in Mid-July for another medical issue, one she doesn’t want to discuss publicly. She says while in the hospital, her son somehow caught COVID-19, and that his when his condition started rapidly declining. Cat says her son’s body has been put through so much and is very compromised right now.
“(Masen’s doctor) fully feels if he had those (experimental) drugs right now, that the drugs would penetrate into his organs that already aren't functioning as they should, and they wouldn't clear,” she said. “And he maybe wouldn't survive it. He took time with me and explained it.”
And the doctor wasn’t done yet. Cat says he told her an x-ray of Masen’s lungs shows signs of significant improvement.
“Mason had a great night last night,” she said. “His vitals are stable on the ventilator. It's given him time to heal up some. To rest so his body, so he can fight when he's not on (the ventilator.) At the end of the conversation he said to me, ‘Cat, I am fairly confident I can get him through this.'”
Hope. That’s all this mom wanted. And she believes the prayers, the positivity from our community has given her exactly that.
“Thank you so much,” she told KHQ’s Hayley Guenthner. “You got the word out, and now I’ve had support and love and prayers from all over the country. It’s amazing.”
