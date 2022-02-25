SPOKANE, Wash. – The Community COVID-19 Testing Site operated by Discovery Health MD with support from Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), currently located at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane Valley, is closing on Monday, February 28, at 5:30 pm in preparation for its move to the new location. The new site is aiming to open Monday, March 7, 2022.
The drive-up testing site, located at 13414 E. Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley, will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. to conduct PCR (lab-based) testing for those who are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or who have confirmed exposure to a positive case. Appointments can be made online. Appointments are recommended, although not required.
Discovery Health MD’s Chief Growth Officer Daniel Pulse says they’re pleased to continue offering their services and expertise to the Spokane Valley area. Discovery Health MD is a Northwest company that provides COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to individuals, communities, and companies directly, and through partnership with state and local health organizations.
“We have been advocating for testing in various regions around the state. We know that some areas have seen extremely high positivity rates, and our teams are motivated to do what we can to continue offering equitable access,” says Pulse.
SRHD’s Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez explained testing is an important element in the three-prong approach to decreasing potential disease transmission.
“Testing, along with vaccines and public health measures, will continue to play a critical role as we go forward,” said Velázquez. “COVID-19 transmission is currently on the decline, but we must remain diligent in our mitigation efforts to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and mortality.”
Although Omicron rates are seeing a bit of a drop from those immediately following the holidays, local medical experts agree, testing is still the best way to keep you and your family safe. This convenient drive-thru testing facility is available in Spokane Valley if you have any symptoms or think you might have exposure.
For more information visit the testing information page in the COVID-19 section of SRHD.org or call (800) 525-0127, then press #.