SPOKANE, Wash - A local cycling club is combining forces with a Spokane restaurant to “share the good”.
The Spokane Valley Cycling Club teamed up with Caruso’s to make Pollo Pasta, salad and breadsticks for the Ronald McDonald House.
Dozens of families stay there so their children can be close to life-saving care.
Right now, because of COVID-19 and the children’s compromised immune systems, volunteers who usually make the meals can’t go into the building.
So the Ronald McDonald House has been relying on donations to keep these families fed.
Caruso’s will be back on Wednesday with another dinner.
