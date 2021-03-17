Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastics are looking for people wishing to get a COVID-19 vaccine to help them use up doses they currently have.
They told KHQ that they received a shipment of about 100 doses and have roughly half of them still available ahead of their vaccination clinic event they're holding on Saturday.
They're asking that those who are eligible (Washington moved into Phase 1B - Tier 2 Wednesday, for more on who now qualifies for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here) to call 509-928-7272 during normal business hours (8:00am-5:00pm) before the end of the day Friday to book their appointment.
More information can be found here.