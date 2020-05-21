SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - About 300 pounds of pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw, and baked beans were offered to first responders on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We feel like our first responders really aren’t getting as much love, right? People are really quick to call them when there’s a problem, but really slow to thank them. And this is our opportunity to thank them. A lot of our businesses have been closed down, and they’re keeping us safe, right? They’re keeping our families safe. They’re keeping our businesses safe. And so we want to continue to show them the love they really deserve, and this is our opportunity to do so,” Chad White, an owner of TT’s Old Iron Brewery & BBQ, said.
White said he was contacted by Washington Trust Bank, which wanted to provide free meals for first responders in Spokane Valley. White said the bank contacted him after seeing him offer free meals to Spokane Police officers from another one of his restaurants, Zona Blanca.
“To see these officers come in and be happy about getting something great from somebody in the community is really what this is all about: letting people know we love and care about them. In our eyes, food is love. And we want to love people with our food,” White said.
“It is a stressful time and our staff is dealing with that, so this is just a great chance to see a bit of normalcy and see the support from the community and business owners,” Undersheriff Dave Ellis with the Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office, said. “We’re just really thankful that TT’s has done this.”
White said TT’s will donate any leftover food to local food banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.