The Hampton Inn & Suites in Spokane Valley is offering a discounted rate for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic who wish to work away from their families for safety reasons.
In a Facebook post the hotel said any essential personnel seeking houing can reach out to the General Manager Colleen Heinselman, Assistant General Manager, Julie O'Brien or the Director of Sales, Kate Katona at 509-928-6900 for hotel or rate information.
The Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 said in response to the offer, "it can be stressful to think about potentially spreading COVID19 to a family member from a workplace exposure. We're thankful to have community support as more firefighters continue to get quarantined as a matter of precaution."
