SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley music venue is the latest business to be claimed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the team at Cheap Shots confirmed that rumors about their closure were true.
"We just cannot survive being shut down for over two months now and no actual timeline to be able to fully reopen," the post said in part.
The post continued on to extend thanks to those who supported the business.
"We cannot express our gratitude for all of you enough, take care and be kind to each other."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.