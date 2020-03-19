SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Holman Gardens retirement community resident is one of nine Spokane County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by our news partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The person's identity has not been revealed, but the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed that the patient is presenting moderate COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the virus.
Regional health officials are now working to identify and contact anyone who may have come into contact with the resident of the 96-unit facility, which is located at East 12th Avenue in Spokane Valley. The facility is operated by Spokane Baptist Association Homes.
The patient is not being hospitalized and instead, remains in their apartment in self-isolation. Staff members are in daily communication with the resident, said Glen Pierce, CEO of Spokane Baptist Association Homes.
Holman Gardens put visitor restrictions in place before the resident was diagnosed. Staff members are being screened for illness at the beginning of every shift, including taking temperatures and looking for COVID-19 symptoms.
According to the facility, many residents are now choosing to self-quarantine. Meals are being delivered directly to resident apartments, and all events that require residents to congregate for have been canceled.
