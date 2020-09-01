SPOKANE, Wash. - The live events industry is one of many left reeling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, businesses and venues across the country and in Spokane are seeing red.
The Spokane Arena and the Pavilion at Riverfront are among those participating in the #RedAlertRESTART movement, which aims to call attention to the devastation seen by the live events industry.
On Tuesday, September 1, businesses, venues, homes and cities in more than 1,500 locations across the country are expected to light up red.
"The closure of the Spokane Public Facilities District buildings has impacted over 29,000 jobs in the area," a tweet by the Spokane Arena's Twitter account read.
According to the #RedAlertRESTART website, industry workers, venues, fans and artists are also encouraged to contact local representatives and post a red-tinted photo of their favorite live event to their social media with the caption: "#RedAlertRESTART: the live events we love may never recover from the pandemic, we need to take action! Take 2 minutes to contact your representatives here, and post a red photo of you at your favorite event, too: https://wemakeevents.org #WeMakeEvents #ExtendPUA"
The Spokane Symphony also showed support for the movement by tweeting its own red-tinted picture on Tuesday, along with a plea for others to do the same.
