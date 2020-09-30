An employee at the Spokane Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.
The employee is currently self-isolating at home.
According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, the employee was asymptomatic and was identified through the regular testing recently required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Spokane Veterans Home will have enhanced symptom surveillance for the next 14 days, checking for symptoms every four-hours.
