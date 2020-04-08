SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Veterans Home residents who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away due to coronavirus complications.
The veteran was one of two residents who tested positive for the virus on Monday. According to the WDVA, the resident had been on end of life care for some time and had underlying medical conditions.
The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement on Wednesday that reads, "We are always saddened by the loss of one of our honored Spokane Veterans Home residents and this is no exception. Each Veteran served our nation honorably, and we take very seriously the business of caring for them when they need us the most. Our hearts go out to this Veteran’s family in their time of loss."
The second resident who tested positive is still in the facility and their symptoms have started to lessen since the COVID-19 test was preformed.
Staff members at the Spokane Veterans Home will continue to monitor all residents, including 4-hour symptom and temperature checks, and staff will continue to wear masks and gloves when providing care to residents.
According to the WDVA, the Spokane Veterans Home is working with the Department of Health and the Spokane Regional Health District to ensure the home is following infection control procedures.
The agencies are also helping the WDVA determine whether additional testing should be done inside the facility.
According to Medicare.gov's Federal Nursing Home Compare Database, the Spokane Veterans Home has been cited for abuse and has a below-average health inspection rating.
During their latest inspection, conducted on April 5, 2019, the facility was cited 23 times for health violations. The facility has been fined more than $108,000 for problems since 2018.
