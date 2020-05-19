SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Veterans Home says a veteran has become its 10th resident to pass away during the current pandemic, despite being recovered following hospitalization for COVID-19 issues.
The veteran had returned to the home from the hospital one week ago on May 12. The Veterans Home says the veteran had been hospitalized for some time after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and had tested negative for the virus while in the hospital prior to returning to the home.
“While our Veteran was able to recover from the active virus, unfortunately, the toll it took on their overall health was simply too great,” said Patrick McNabb, administrator of the Spokane Veterans Home. “We offer our condolences to their family and friends as they go through this very difficult time.”
The Spokane Veterans Home says that brings the total to 10 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently passed away, either from the effects of the virus or due to other medical conditions that were present prior to the diagnosis.
According to the Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs, 46 residents at the Spokane Veterans Home have tested positive for coronavirus.
