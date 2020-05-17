Bob letters to seniors
Social media and video calls are keeping people connected during the pandemic, but seniors with limited technology are often left out of that mix. A woman with Spokane ties is working on a project to change that.
 
Jeanne Gustafson's father, Tom, served his country for more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. Now, he lives at the Spokane Veterans Home. She said he hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but quarantine still isn't easy.
 
"He's so about family that it really has been hard to know that he can't see us," Gustafson said.
 
Her mother sent his mailing address to the entire family and asked them to send him cards. Gustafson loved the idea and added a twist of her own.
 
"Wouldn't it be nice if people had the option to send a veteran a card," Gustafson said. "I just made a little tweet on Twitter and invited people to send my dad a card."
 
People all over country saw that tweet. Her father has received cards from Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas, among other places. She said reminding people that they matter is something we need more of during these times.
 
"We need to get past talking about talking about the people that are affected in these homes as a statistic and remember that every single one of them is a person who personally has given a lot of their life to our country."
 
Gustafson hopes to encourage people to mail cards to senior living homes all over the country, in addition to her father's.
 
Her father's mailing address is as follows:
 
Tom Mahoney,
Rm 263 c/o Spokane Veterans Home
222 E 5th Avenue Spokane, WA 99202

