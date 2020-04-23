Update: April 23, 3:58 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that the number of veterans at the Spokane Veterans Home who've tested positive for COVID-19 has increased once again.
As of Thursday, April 23, there were 34 residents of the facility that tested positive for the virus, an increase of 9 since the day before.
The number of staff who've tested positive for coronavirus remained unchanged at 13 cases.
All together there have been a total of 47 residents and staff who've tested positive. Two veterans from the facility have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Spokane Veterans Home continues to grow, the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) has announced that some residents will be transferred out of the facility.
According to the WDVA, residents who've tested positive for the virus will be transferred to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center's COVID-19 Unit.
The unit was recently converted from be a VA community living center to a specialized unit prepared to handle a surge of coronavirus-positive veterans in the area, according to the WDVA.
"I want to emphasize Mann-Grandstaff VAMC's support and assistance to the WA State Department of Veterans Affairs reflects the quality of our community partnership in providing the best care for veterans in a changing environment," Medical Center Director Dr. Rober Fischer said. "The Spokane Veterans Home has done a remarkable job and we are privileged to work with them to enhance the care of the veterans we collectively serve."
The VA Medical Center infrastructure offers capabilities the Spokane Veterans Home does not have, including:
Isolated COVID-19 positive zones with specified engineering controls
Daily attending physical rounds
More hospital-focused care. The unit is attached to the VA Medical Center, which has an ICU on site.
Tailored resident rooms to meet specific infection control and health care requirements.
A team of medical and infection control professionals is standing by to assist and will provide care for the veterans. Transfers will begin later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.