SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Veterans Home says one of its staff member has tested positive for coronavirus, and the employee is now self-quarantined at home.
The Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs says the employee was tested on March 23 and had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19. After 72 hours passed without symptoms, the employee had returned to work on March 27 and for a partial shift on March 30.
The DVA says additional environmental cleaning was taking place in areas of the building the staff member worked in. The DVA is working closely with the Spokane Regional Health District and staying in contact with the employee to ensure they get the care they need.
"We are in the process of developing a timeline to determine where in the building the staff person was while at work, which will help us determine next steps," the DVA stated.
The veterans home will be conducting four-hour symptom and temperature checks for all residents for the next 14 days.
"Our primary concern is the health and safety of our residents and staff and we will continue to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of any infectious illnesses in our building," the DVA said.
Employees are also being asked to pay close attention to their own potential symptoms, including temperature. Staff are being asked to check their temperature twice daily and can visit a screening area to have it checked more frequently.
The DVA says none of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at its Port Orchard, Orting, Spokane and Walla Walla homes. Six residents have tested negative for COVID-19 at the Spokane Veterans Home. Seven staff members have tested negative for COVID-19 between the four locations.
"We know that this news is difficult to hear and want to reassure you that we are doing everything within our power to keep your loved one safe and healthy," the DVA said.
